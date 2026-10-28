Anunoby delivered 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Pistons.

Anunoby struggled with his shot and made just 33.3 percent of his field goals, but he compensated for that with strong contributions in other categories -- not only did he have four combined steals-plus-blocks but also notched at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Anunoby's defensive production and multi-category contributions provide a useful fantasy foundation even when his perimeter shooting is inconsistent.