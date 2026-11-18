Anunoby registered 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, a steal and two blocks across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 111-102 win over Toronto.

Anunoby followed Sunday's 21-point, nine-rebound performance against his former team with a quieter offensive outing, but his defensive production remained strong. He has now collected two steals and four blocks across his last two appearances, reinforcing the value he provides beyond scoring. Anunoby's combination of perimeter shooting and defensive contributions makes him particularly useful in category leagues, although his scoring can fluctuate depending on how much offense New York generates through Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.