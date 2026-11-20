Anunoby notched 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 102-99 victory over the Timberwolves.

Anunoby has recorded at least two blocks in three straight appearances, giving him six blocks and three steals over that stretch. His scoring has been steady, with 15, 16, and 21 points over his last three games as well, so he's putting up solid numbers as a two-way asset, and his defensive production is what makes him especially valuable in category formats. Anunoby continues to contribute without requiring a particularly large share of the usage rate as long as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns remain on the court.