Anunoby delivered 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 117-85 win over the Bucks.

Anunoby enjoyed an excellent perimeter shooting performance, connecting on a season-high five three-pointers while helping New York secure its fourth straight win. His scoring efficiency was encouraging, although the absence of steals or blocks limited his usual defensive value. Anunoby's combination of perimeter shooting and defensive upside remains appealing in category formats, even when individual games lack contributions across every category. His scoring has been trending in the right direction as well, as he has scored at least 15 points in his last four outings.