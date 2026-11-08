Anunoby produced 15 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 victory over the Cavaliers.

Anunoby has been struggling with his shot this season, converting just 38.0 percent of his field goal attempts and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. He's a career 37.5 percent shooter from three-point range, so it should only be a matter of time until he finds his form again. His steals numbers have also been down, as he's averaging just 1.0 per game, which would be his lowest mark since his sophomore season.