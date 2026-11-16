Anunoby ended Sunday's 112-108 overtime win over Toronto with 21 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 44 minutes.

Anunoby came within a rebound of a double-double against his former team and played a season-high 44 minutes, illustrating his importance to New York's rotation. The veteran continues to offer a valuable combination of scoring, three-point shooting and defensive production, and Sunday's performance was particularly encouraging after a stretch of inconsistent offensive outings. This was his highest-scoring mark since he posted a season-best 23 points in a win over the Bulls on Oct. 28.