Anunoby totaled 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in Monday's 122-104 preseason loss to Minnesota. He won't play Tuesday against Toronto for rest purposes, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Anunoby put forth a solid scoring effort, fueled by perfection at the charity stripe, while also matching a game high with three steals in the loss. The veteran wing has scored in double figures in each of his three preseason appearances, but he'll be inactive for the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday at Toronto. Anunoby's next chance to suit up will come Thursday, also against the Raptors.