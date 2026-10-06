Anunoby contributed 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and six rebounds over 14 minutes in Monday's 120-97 preseason loss to the 76ers.

The Knicks' starters were only available for the first half of Monday's exhibition, but Anunoby looked good in his limited floor time, and his six boards were a team high. Anunoby was a third-round producer last season with averages of 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.3 triples, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest, and he should see similar production as he enters his age-29 season.