Anunoby (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 6 versus Indiana, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

As expected, Anunoby will not be available for Game 6, and considering he's still been limited to light, on-court work, it's unlikely he'd be available for Game 7 if one is required. Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa and Alec Burks will help pick up the slack in Anunoby's absence.