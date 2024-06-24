Anunoby declined his $19.9 million player option for 2024-25 on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

It was inevitable that Anunoby would decline his player option as he has a reported market of around $35 million-plus per year going into free agency, which starts June 30. The 26-year-old has proven his worth as a solid wing defender and three-point shooter, but his injury history is another factor teams will consider before making him an offer. Anunoby was traded from the Raptors to the Knicks on Dec. 30, and he averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across 34.9 minutes in 23 regular-season appearances for New York.