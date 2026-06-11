Knicks' OG Anunoby: Plays hero in Game 4 win

Anunoby supplied 33 points (10-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 107-106 win over the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Anunoby finished second on the Knicks in scoring with an extremely efficient performance, and he put back a game-winning tip-in off a missed Jalen Brunson three-pointer in the closing seconds. Brunson and Anunoby combined for 69 points as New York rallied from a 29-point deficit. The 28-year-old forward has been outstanding this postseason, scoring 17 or more points in six straight games and at least 28 points in each of the last two. Anunoby and the Knicks will now turn their attention to Saturday's Game 5 in San Antonio, where they'll look to secure the franchise's first championship since 1973.