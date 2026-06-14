Knicks' OG Anunoby: Cools off offensively in Game 5

Anunoby contributed 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 win over the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Anunoby was the hero of Game 4. However, he wasn't as productive or efficient in Game 5, going 3-for-11 from the field and 0-for-2 from deep. Still, despite the subpar offensive performance, the 28-year-old was instrumental in helping the Knicks claim their first championship since 1973. As expected, Anunoby had a quality 2025-26 campaign, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 blocks and 1.6 steals in 67 regular-season appearances. He also shot higher than 38.0 percent from deep for the sixth time in his career. Anunoby is committed to New York for two more seasons, though it could be more if he accepts a player option in 2028-29. With that in mind, unless the Knicks get a substantial offer, he is expected to remain in the Big Apple, where he is projected to see plenty of minutes as a starter moving ahead.