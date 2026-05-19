Anunoby (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Anunoby has been cleared to return for the series opener after a 13-day layoff allowed him to recover from a right hamstring strain. The star forward has been sidelined since May 6, when he exited Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers. While the Knicks managed to sweep that series in his absence the last two games, his return is a massive boost as the team faces a fresh Cleveland squad.