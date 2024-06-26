Anunoby intends to ink a five-year, $212.5 million contract extension with the Knicks, which includes a player option and trade kicker, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anunoby's extension comes in the wake of the Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges, giving the team an excellent wing tandem heading into 2024-25. Anunoby was injured for much of his Knicks tenure last season, but he averaged 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across 36.2 minutes during his 31 regular-season and playoff games, minus his five-minute final appearance in Game 7 of the second round against Indiana. His role should remain similar this upcoming season, especially with Julius Randle presumably returning healthy in addition to Bridges' addition.