Anunoby limped to the locker room holding his left hamstring during Wednesday's Game 2 against Indiana, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

After being without Jalen Brunson for portions of the second half, the Knicks could be down Anunoby after he came up limping during the third quarter with what appears to be a left hamstring injury. Until we get an official update from the Knicks, Anunoby should be considered questionable to return. While he's out, Alec Burks, Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa are the likely candidates for more minutes