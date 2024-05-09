Anunoby has been ruled ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers with left hamstring soreness. He finished with 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes prior to departing.

Anunoby went straight to the locker room and was grabbing at his left hamstring after a shot attempt late in the third period. He'll be unable to return to the contest, and given the nature of his injury, his availability for Friday's Game 3 in Indiana would seem to be in jeopardy. The Knicks have already been running a thin rotation with the likes of Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) and Julius Randle (shoulder) having been ruled out for the season, so head coach Tom Thibodeau may need to call upon reserves such as Precious Achiuwa, Miles McBride and Alec Burks to take on more minutes if Anunoby can't play in Game 3.