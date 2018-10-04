Anunoby (personal) remains away from the team and was absent from Thursday's practice, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby has missed the Raptors' first two preseason games for a personal matter and continues to remain away from the team. Specifics on the absence haven't been released, but the fact that he hasn't returned to practice yet means he'll likely sit out a third straight game Friday against Melbourne United. Look for official confirmation on that potential absence to be released following the team's morning shootaround Friday. Anunoby started 62 of the 74 games he played in last season as a rookie and is a strong candidate to once again work with the top unit once he rejoins the team.