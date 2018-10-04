Raptors' OG Anunoby: Remains away from team
Anunoby (personal) remains away from the team and was absent from Thursday's practice, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Anunoby has missed the Raptors' first two preseason games for a personal matter and continues to remain away from the team. Specifics on the absence haven't been released, but the fact that he hasn't returned to practice yet means he'll likely sit out a third straight game Friday against Melbourne United. Look for official confirmation on that potential absence to be released following the team's morning shootaround Friday. Anunoby started 62 of the 74 games he played in last season as a rookie and is a strong candidate to once again work with the top unit once he rejoins the team.
More News
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Out for personal reasons•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't play Saturday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Leads team to SL playoff win with 22 points•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Strong showing in loss to Thunder•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Grabs team-high seven boards Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.