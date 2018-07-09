Anunoby had 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-4 FT) and six rebounds in Monday's summer league win over the Thunder.

Anunoby is probably a bit overqualified for summer league, though he has struggled a bit from the floor during the Raptors' first three games. The second-year wing hit four threes on Monday, however, and he added two blocks in 27 minutes.