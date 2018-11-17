Raptors' OG Anunoby: Will not return Friday
Anunoby will not return to Friday's game against the Celtics due to a sprained right wrist, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
While the severity of the injury is unknown, it will keep Anunoby out for the rest of the evening. He had compiled five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT) in nine minutes before exiting. Expect an update on his status once the Raptors provide more information.
