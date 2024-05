Anunoby (hamstring) hasn't started running yet, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported Sunday.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday that Anunoby had been doing "pool work" and hasn't started running yet as he rehabs a left hamstring injury he sustained in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It seems as though Anunoby has a ways to go before returning to the hardwood, putting his status for the rest of the series in serious jeopardy.