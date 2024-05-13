Anunoby (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

Anunoby will miss a third straight game due to a left hamstring strain. After winning the first two matchups of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Knicks have lost back-to-back games without Anunoby. Precious Achiuwa should continue to start at power forward, while Anunoby's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Game 6. Over the weekend, Anunoby was able to get a pool workout in, but he hasn't resumed running yet.