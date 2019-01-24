Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 23 points
Ibaka posted 23 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Pacers.
Ibaka dominated the paint in this contest, scoring at a high clip inside while grabbing boards and swatting shots in the process. This highly efficient game is nothing new for Ibaka, but it would be nice to see him keep the scoring and rebound rates up near the marks of 20 points and 8.4 rebounds that he has averaged over the last five games.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Back-to-back 20-point outings•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Just misses double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Drops 17 points Friday•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...