Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 23 points

Ibaka posted 23 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Pacers.

Ibaka dominated the paint in this contest, scoring at a high clip inside while grabbing boards and swatting shots in the process. This highly efficient game is nothing new for Ibaka, but it would be nice to see him keep the scoring and rebound rates up near the marks of 20 points and 8.4 rebounds that he has averaged over the last five games.