Davis collected 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 132-96 win over the Hornets.

Davis has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last five games, this after going scoreless in four of his first eight tilts. The rookie guard also managed career highs in scoring, assists and made threes in this one, and he has now earned at least 16 minutes in six straight contests after not doing so once through his first seven games. Once Kyle Lowry (thumb) returns Davis may not be as involved anymore, but he's certainly taking advantage of his opportunity to showcase his abilities here in the early going.