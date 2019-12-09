Ray Spalding: Another double-double
Spalding totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists during Saturday's loss against Wisconsin.
Coming off a 30-point performance, Spalding provided a spark offensively Saturday by reaching the 17-point mark while also grabbing 11 rebounds to mark a second consecutive double-double. The Louisville product is so far posting 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists over eight G League games played.
