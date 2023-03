Spalding logged 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during the Vipers' 121-111 win over Santa Cruz on Thursday.

Willie Cauley-Stein may have returned to the Vipers following his 10-day contract with Houston, but Spalding has been able to hold a starting spot in his absence. It is performances like this, where Spalding is not expected to be the best scorer but a valued one, that helps favor him for now.