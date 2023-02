Spalding (illness) logged nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four steals, two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during the Vipers' 112-107 win at Ontario on Monday.

Spalding is averaging 1.3 steals across 12 G League games, which is a pretty good rate for a backup center like him. Now that the big man is healthy, he is expected to continue being the Vipers' secondary center behind Willie Cauley-Stein.