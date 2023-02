Spalding logged 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes during the Vipers' 112-98 win Saturday against Texas.

Spalding almost logged a double-double, but not in the way most expected. He was one assist short instead of a rebound shy. While the center is not expected to regularly log many assists, Willie Cauley-Stein signed a 10-day contract with the Houston Rockets on Monday, giving Spalding better opportunities.