Spalding logged eight points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during the Vipers' 110-105 win over Sioux Falls on Sunday.

Spalding averaged 9.7 rebounds across the Vipers' three playoff games thus far. Spalding's presence will remain important as they partake against Delaware in the 2023 G League Finals, which begin Tuesday.