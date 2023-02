Spalding logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven blocks, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 120-112 loss to South Bay on Wednesday.

Spalding put forward his best defensive display of the G League season so far. Willie Cauley-Stein was not with Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, but it appears more likely he will be benched with how well Spalding played during his teammate's absence.