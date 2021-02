Spalding totaled 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes of Wednesday's 132-105 G League loss to Raptors 905.

It was an impressive debut for Spalding, who has been an NBA free agent since the 2018-2019 season. The 23-year-old may find a job there shortly if he continues this level of play, however.