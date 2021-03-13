Nwaba (wrist) played 18 minutes off the bench Friday in the Rockets' 114-99 loss to the Jazz, finishing with 10 points (5-7 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and one block.

Though he had already missed the previous three games with a strained right wrist that was expected to require surgery, Nwaba made the surprisingly decision prior to Friday's game to hold off on the procedure and attempt to play at less than 100 percent strength. Despite fighting through wrist pain, Nwaba turned in a quality outing off the bench for the banged-up Rockets, who were down eight players for the contest. Nwaba looks like he'll be featured in the Rockets' rotation in the short term, but once the team gets some more bodies back in the fold, it wouldn't be surprising if he decided to undergo surgery at that point.