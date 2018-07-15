Melton mustered 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block across 29 minutes during the Rockets' 92-87 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

The 20-year-old has staked his claim for additional opportunity this fall with an excellent body of work in Las Vegas. Factoring in Saturday's production, he compiled averages of 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals across 30.0 minutes over five games. While his shot was far from sharp Saturday, Melton continued to turn in excellent work on the glass, as a facilitator and on defense, propping up his final line considerably.