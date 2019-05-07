Rockets' Eric Gordon: Continues to bring the offense
Gordon totaled 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over Golden State.
Gordon, although less efficient, came with his scoring hat once again Monday, finishing with 20 points in 40 minutes. He is putting together a strong series despite typically delivering on the scoring with very little other production. The Rockets are basically running a seven-man rotation right now with everyone seeing big minutes. Gordon will be looking to maintain his recent form in Game 5, as the Rockets look to edge ahead with a rare road victory.
