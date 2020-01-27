Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes for 19 points
Gordon had 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-10 3PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 loss at Denver.
Gordon, who started due to James Harden's thigh injury, extended his solid scoring run and now he has scored over 18 points in three straight contests, while registering double-digit scoring figures in all but one game since returning from a lengthy injury absence. The shooting guard could be in line for an expanded role Monday at Utah along with the likes of Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers, considering Harden is doubtful and Russell Westbrook (rest) has been ruled out.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...