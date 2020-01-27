Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes for 19 points

Gordon had 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-10 3PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 loss at Denver.

Gordon, who started due to James Harden's thigh injury, extended his solid scoring run and now he has scored over 18 points in three straight contests, while registering double-digit scoring figures in all but one game since returning from a lengthy injury absence. The shooting guard could be in line for an expanded role Monday at Utah along with the likes of Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers, considering Harden is doubtful and Russell Westbrook (rest) has been ruled out.