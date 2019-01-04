Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will be inactive Saturday
Gordon (knee) will be sidelined for Saturday's game at Portland, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon will be missing his third straight game due to a lingering right knee contusion. In addition, coach Mike D'Antoni also hinted that Gordon will likely be doubtful to play Monday's contest against the Nuggets. High-flyer Gerald Green, along with Austin Rivers, will presumably continue to see an increase in usage with Gordon inactive.
