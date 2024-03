Smith was ejected during the first half of Saturday's matchup against the Jazz after engaging in an altercation with Kris Dunn, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Smith was ejected after engaging in a shoving battle with Dunn, though the circumstances of the altercation were not clear. Smith exits the game having posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across nine minutes. Smith should remain in the starting unit when the Rockets take on the Trail Blazers on Monday.