Smith amassed 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Smith registered three blocks Saturday for the second time this season as he adjusts to his starting role at center with Alperen Sengun (ankle) sidelined indefinitely. It was the first time since Feb. 25 that Smith tallied 20-plus points in a game as he finished Saturday's contest as the second-leading scorer behind Jalen Green. Since the All-Star break, Smith is averaging 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 33.5 minutes per game.