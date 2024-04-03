Smith notched 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 loss to Minnesota.

Smith flirted with a double-double for the second consecutive game, and while he came short of reaching that feat again, he posted a solid stat line due to his overall contributions. Smith has topped the 15-point mark in his last four games following a one-game absence due to a one-game suspension, averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game in that span.