Coach Ime Udoka said Smith will start at center with Alperen Sengun (ankle/knee) out for an extended period, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith has started at power forward next to Sengun in all 59 of his appearances this season. However, at 6-foot-11, Smith can still provide size on the interior, as well as averaging 0.8 blocks per game in 2023-24.