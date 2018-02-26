Rockets' James Harden: Hits six triples in victory
Harden finished with 41 points (11-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 13-16 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 victory over the Nuggets.
Harden was fantastic again Sunday, scoring a game-high 41 points on just 20 shot attempts. He appears to be one of the favorites, if not the favorite, to pick up this year's most valuable player award. He has a chance to replicate that by securing the number one player in fantasy. The Rockets are fighting for the number one seed in the West with the Golden State Warriors, ensuring Harden gets plenty of run down the stretch.
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...