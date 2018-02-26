Rockets' James Harden: Hits six triples in victory

Harden finished with 41 points (11-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 13-16 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 victory over the Nuggets.

Harden was fantastic again Sunday, scoring a game-high 41 points on just 20 shot attempts. He appears to be one of the favorites, if not the favorite, to pick up this year's most valuable player award. He has a chance to replicate that by securing the number one player in fantasy. The Rockets are fighting for the number one seed in the West with the Golden State Warriors, ensuring Harden gets plenty of run down the stretch.