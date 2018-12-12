Rockets' James Harden: Posts 29 points Tuesday

Harden registered 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Harden has now scored 29 or more points in four of his last five games, as the offensive production begins to heat up for Harden. His scoring efforts alone carried the team to a win Tuesday night, and usually his assist count is higher as well, making him even more of an asset.