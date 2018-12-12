Rockets' James Harden: Posts 29 points Tuesday
Harden registered 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
Harden has now scored 29 or more points in four of his last five games, as the offensive production begins to heat up for Harden. His scoring efforts alone carried the team to a win Tuesday night, and usually his assist count is higher as well, making him even more of an asset.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 35 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Underwhelms in blowout loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 points in tough loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Game-high 30 points Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Limited playing time in blow out•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Has triple-double in loss Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...