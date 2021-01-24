Wall (knee) scored seven points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added eight assists and one rebound across 21 minutes Saturday in the Rockets' 133-108 win over the Mavericks.

The Rockets were without Christian Wood (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (rest) for the second half of a back-to-back set, but Wall's return from a five-game absence due to a sore knee gave a boost to the starting lineup. Even so, Wall's playing time and production were limited in his first game back, with both Eric Gordon (32.3 percent usage rate) and DeMarcus Cousins (31.5 percent) doing most of the damage offensively for the Rockets. Expect Wall's minutes to ramp up in the Rockets' next game Tuesday, when he'll be facing his former Washington mates for the first time since being traded to Houston.