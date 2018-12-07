Carter-Williams registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one steal across 12 minutes in the Rockets' 118-91 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

Carter-Williams finished as the highest scorer on the second unit, and with the second-highest point total overall on the Rockets for the night. The 27-year-old has mostly been a DNP-CD or has logged single-digit minutes after the first few games of the season, with Thursday's allotment of playing time his highest since Oct. 30. Given how he's typically been deployed, Carter-Williams' production Thursday isn't likely to be replicated any time soon.