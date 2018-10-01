Rockets' Nene Hilario: Dealing with sore calf
Hilario is dealing with a sore right calf and was held out of Monday's practice, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.
Hilario played in just 52 games last season, as the Rockets attempted to keep him as healthy and rested as possible for a playoff run. That will likely be the case again during the upcoming campaign, so he should struggle to surpass the 14.6 minutes per game he averaged. The fact that he's already dealing with a sore calf is concerning, but it doesn't seem like something that will keep him on the sidelines for long. Still, expect the Rockets to be as cautious as possible with the veteran and he should sit out Tuesday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies.
