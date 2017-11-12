Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Sunday vs. Pacers

Hilario (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario tweaked his ankle during Saturday's contest and with the Rockets heading into the second night of a back-to-back, they'll try and avoid putting too much strain his ankle too soon. That means Hilario will get the night off Sunday, with his next chance to take the court on Tuesday against the Raptors. With Hilario out, Tarik Black is expected to handle backup center duties, likely leading to increased playing time for him.