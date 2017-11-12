Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Sunday vs. Pacers
Hilario (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario tweaked his ankle during Saturday's contest and with the Rockets heading into the second night of a back-to-back, they'll try and avoid putting too much strain his ankle too soon. That means Hilario will get the night off Sunday, with his next chance to take the court on Tuesday against the Raptors. With Hilario out, Tarik Black is expected to handle backup center duties, likely leading to increased playing time for him.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't return Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Could be rested Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Scores 13 points in 19 minutes•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available to play Friday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable vs. Hawks•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available to play Monday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...