Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable for Tuesday

Nene (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Nene has missed the last two games while nursing a sore lower back, but there appears to be some growing optimism regarding his status for Tuesday. Expect another update on Nene following the team's shootaround in the morning.

