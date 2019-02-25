Rockets' Nene Hilario: Resting Monday

Nene will be held out of Monday's game against the Hawks to rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran has been active for three straight games, so the Rockets will shut him down Monday for load management purposes. Expect Clint Capela and Kenneth Faried, who will start together Monday, to see most of the minutes at center.

