Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scoreless over 11 minutes in return
Anderson (hip) took the floor for the first time since Feb. 25 in Saturday's 107-101 win over the Pelicans and was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while also posting three rebounds, one steal and one block over 11 minutes.
Anderson had missed the previous nine games and also racked up three quick fouls, leading to limited playing time. The veteran big only took a pair of shot attempts, so the scoreless tally wasn't necessarily surprising. However, he's highly likely to be in for a bump in minutes as soon as Sunday's contest against the Timberwolves.
