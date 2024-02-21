Head coach Ime Udoka said that Eason (lower leg) is set to be evaluated Wednesday, but the Rockets haven't yet provided a target date for his return to game action, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets are likely to provide a follow-up on Eason's status once the evaluation is completed, but since he didn't resume practicing with the team Wednesday, the second-year forward looks safe to rule out for back-to-back games Thursday and Friday versus the Pelicans and Suns, respectively, to open the post-break schedule. Eason hasn't played since Jan. 1 due to the left lower leg injury and will likely be eased back into action with a light role whenever he's formally cleared to suit up.