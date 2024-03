Rockets coach Ime Udoka announced Saturday that Eason will undergo season-ending surgery on his left leg, according to Houston sideline reporterVanessa Richardson.

Eason had a benign growth on his lower leg bone that flared up after a contact injury. Eason has a timetable of four months, so while he's out for the remainder of the season, he should be ready in advance of the 2024-25 season. He'll finish the campaign with averages of 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals.